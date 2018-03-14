Andrew College accepts Enterprise State grads for 4-year degrees

: Matt Rodgers, president of Enterprise State Community College and Dr. Linda R. Buchanan, president of Andrew College sign the articulation agreement (Source: Andrew College)

Enterprise State Community College (ESCC) and Andrew College (AC) held a historic 'articulation' agreement on March 13, that will provide graduates of select ESCC programs with an opportunity to enroll at Andrew College to earn their bachelor’s degree.

ESCC graduates in business administration, accounting, and management and supervision, will have the opportunity to transfer to Andrew College to earn a BS in Business Administration.

Andrew College President Linda R. Buchanan expressed her gratitude to ESCC for facilitating this agreement.

"We greatly value this partnership with such a fine institution and look forward to welcoming Enterprise’s students into our Bachelor of Business Administration degree program," she said.

ESCC President Matt Rodgers expressed a similar appreciation for the agreement.

"Our partnership with Andrew College aligns with our mission to continually create opportunities for our community. We look forward to developing this relationship for the benefit of our programs and students," he said.

The articulation agreement becomes effective immediately.

