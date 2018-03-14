Mobile market plants seeds with Albany Housing Authority - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mobile market plants seeds with Albany Housing Authority

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A new kind of harvest here in Albany, it's a market on the move.

Southwest Georgia farmer Fredando "Fredo" Jackson is leading the endeavor with the help of Flint River Fresh and the Albany Housing Authority.

He is bringing fruits and vegetables like strawberries and collard greens to various Housing Authority units downtown.

"We want to increase access to locally grown, fresh food to regular people who don't have the means of going out there themselves to get it," explained Jackson.

Wednesday's products are grown across a 50-mile radius from Albany. 

Now Jackson wants to help improve everyone's wellness in the Albany-Dougherty area. 

"Thinking in terms of the housing authority, they have a community that tends to be underserved. And they are located in downtown Albany," said Jackson, "And so in downtown Albany, there's no real grocery store for them to have access to. So rather than waiting for them to go, we brought the produce directly to them"

Jackson said customers are able to pay using cash, snap programs or credit cards.

He said his next event will be on April 11. He will continue to go to various locations on the second Wednesday of each month during this 3-month trial period.

For more information about Jackson's partnership with the housing authority and learn possible next locations check out the Albany Housing Authority's website.

