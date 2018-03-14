Spring pests make an early return

Tallent Suggests keeping all areas around your home dry to prevent breeding grounds for pests. (Source: WALB)

Freezing temperatures are expected Thursday morning, but it won't be enough to slow down the mosquitoes, termites and gnats when warmer weather returns.

Cooler weather can hold off these pests for a couple days, but once the temperatures are consistently warm, they will be out in full force.

These pests have already made an appearance this year due to the warm weather in February, which also caused termites to come out of the ground earlier than normal.

"You see ant mounds out in the yard, you see roaches, you see the mosquitoes. Termites, unless you go out there and kick over a piece of wood in your woodpile that's near the house, and say, 'oh there's termites there,' or if they come out in the home. A lot of times it's just out of sight out of mind," said Ben Tallent with Arrow Exterminators.

To prevent termites from entering your home, Arrow Exterminators has a list of recommendations:

Eliminate moisture around foundations. Also, divert water from the house by using proper downspouts and gutters because termites are attracted to moisture.

Keep tree branches and shrubbery well-trimmed and away from the house which will also help with inspections and finding termite infestations. Avoid excess piles of mulch since this is a favorite food source for termites.

Have your home inspected annually by a licensed pest professional who specializes in termite control. If you have termite protection is important to maintain your coverage and renew annually.

In addition to warm weather drawing out the bugs, rain leads to standing water

This standing water makes for a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes which reproduce every two weeks.

"The mosquitoes could be worse. It's hard to say but I definitely would say it's not going to be better than it was last year. If you have standing water that's where the mosquitoes are going to breed," said Tallent.

Tallent says there not much that can be done to prevent gnats, it's just part of living in the south.

Keeping your yard and areas around your home dry will limit areas mosquitoes will breed.

If you have a mosquito or other pest problem, exterminators can assist getting reclaiming your yard.

