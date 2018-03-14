Would-be firefighter's dream comes true

Robert Clayton was able to live out his dream of becoming a firefighter... (Source: Ashley Grant)

Today, City of Moultrie Firefighters helped fulfill one man's lifelong dream. PruittHealth-Sunrise resident, Robert Clayton, was able to live out his dream of becoming a firefighter.

PruittHealth-Sunrise partners with Second Wind Dreams to offer residents the opportunity to fulfill their dreams. Second Wind Dreams is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to changing the perception of aging while fulfilling resident's dreams.

Each year, Second Wind Dreams allots funds for PruittHealth-Sunrise to be used for one resident's dream. In choosing a candidate, residents answer questionnaires and staff members interview them to find out what their hopes and dreams are. In the end, one resident is selected for their dreams to be fulfilled.

Robert Clayton was selected as the 2018 Second Wind Dreams recipient. Robert told Sunrise staff he always wanted to be a firefighter. Many years ago, he and his wife's home burned. "They lost everything except their lives," said his daughter, Donna Acker. "After that, he always wanted to become a firefighter."

After learning Robert's dream, PruittHealth-Sunrise's Activities' Director, Susan Lewis, set out to make his dream a reality. She contacted the City of Moultrie's Fire Department and arranged for Robert to come to the Fire Station for some hands-on activities.

After a meet-and-greet at PruittHealth-Sunrise, Robert was taken to Fire Station 2 where he saw firefighters dress out, climb the ladder, and simulate a house fire. Robert was able to get in on the action when firefighters handed him the hose to test it out.

After a successful training course, firefighters presented Robert with a certificate and hat to remember the day with

