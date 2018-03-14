Famed Fitzgerald Depot still an economic engine - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Famed Fitzgerald Depot still an economic engine

Fitzgerald's historic Train Depot. (Source: WALB) Fitzgerald's historic Train Depot. (Source: WALB)
Cam Jordan, Assistant Administrator, City of Fitzgerald. (Source: WALB) Cam Jordan, Assistant Administrator, City of Fitzgerald. (Source: WALB)
Inside the Train Depot. (Source: WALB) Inside the Train Depot. (Source: WALB)
FITZGERALD, GA (WALB) -

Next time you visit Fitzgerald, taking a walk in history at the famed Train Depot is a must!

The beautiful building has been restored, thanks to a combination of Special Local Option Sales Tax dollars and state-level support.

The renovation cost $1.2 million.

The depot was built as an economic engine for Fitzgerald 111 years ago, an investment by the city that brought railroads and grew downtown.

"When it was built, it was built as one of the finest depots in Georgia. Given that status, there is not another one in a rural community in Georgia that matches that one," said Cam Jordan, the City of Fitzgerald Deputy Administrator

Today, the historic depot is still important, helping drive the community's tourism.

Jordan said it is a central piece of their five-year economic development and tourism plan.

Inside the depot is the Blue and Gray Museum. There is a genealogy room, as well as space for conferences and tourism offices.

And soon, a new Georgia railroad collection will open at the depot.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

