Ga. Department of Corrections hosts job fairs

If you think you might be interested in a job working for the state, in the corrections system, there are multiple job fairs you can attend.
Listed below are the job fairs scheduled for south Georgia.
Click HERE for information on fairs in other regions of the state.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.
If you think you might be interested in a job working for the state, in the corrections system, there are multiple job fairs you can attend.More >>
If you think you might be interested in a job working for the state, in the corrections system, there are multiple job fairs you can attend.More >>
Crews were hard at work overnight getting part of US 19 back open in Lee County after a crash took out several traffic lights.More >>
Crews were hard at work overnight getting part of US 19 back open in Lee County after a crash took out several traffic lights.More >>
A Mitchell county family is displaced after their home caught fire. Fire crews found the home on the 4700 block of Hall Lane fully engulfed when they arrived around 1:30 this morning.More >>
A Mitchell county family is displaced after their home caught fire. Fire crews found the home on the 4700 block of Hall Lane fully engulfed when they arrived around 1:30 this morning.More >>
In light of the opioid epidemic, many patients are now dealing with the issue of finding pain medications that are not as addictive.More >>
In light of the opioid epidemic, many patients are now dealing with the issue of finding pain medications that are not as addictive.More >>
Thomasville city leaders set a date Tuesday to release a draft plan for the downtown area.More >>
Thomasville city leaders set a date Tuesday to release a draft plan for the downtown area.More >>