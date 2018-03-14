Early morning mobile home fire displaces family

Crews responded to the scene around 1:30 Wednesday morning (Source: WALB)

A Mitchell County family is displaced after their home caught fire Wednesday morning.

Fire crews found the home on the 4700 block of Hall Lane fully engulfed when they arrived around 1:30.

Autry State Prison Fire Chief Michael Jones said the family wasn't home at the time. There were also dogs around the house, but none were injured.

It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

The house is a complete loss.

"It was coming through the roof. The entire portion of the house except the back portion was on fire," said Jones.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Now, Jones hopes for "more fire prevention for the community."

Jones said this is the second double-wide mobile home fire this week.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.