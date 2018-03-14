Early morning mobile home fire displaces family

Crews were hard at work overnight getting part of US 19 back open in Lee County after a crash took out several traffic lights.More >>
A Mitchell county family is displaced after their home caught fire. Fire crews found the home on the 4700 block of Hall Lane fully engulfed when they arrived around 1:30 this morning.More >>
In light of the opioid epidemic, many patients are now dealing with the issue of finding pain medications that are not as addictive.More >>
Thomasville city leaders set a date Tuesday to release a draft plan for the downtown area.More >>
The city of Thomasville will have a new leader starting next Monday.More >>
