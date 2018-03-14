Thomasville 'Blueprint 2028' plans to be released - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomasville 'Blueprint 2028' plans to be released

By WALB News Team
Connect
(Source: City of Thomasville) (Source: City of Thomasville)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Thomasville city leaders set a date Tuesday to release a draft plan for the downtown area.

Last fall, over 600 residents helped create 'Blueprint 2028'.

Next week, those plans will be released to the community.

It's an opportunity for everyone to see what the downtown area could look like.

That unveiling is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building on East Jackson Street.

After the presentation, city officials will host a Q and A session and open house workshop.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Thomasville 'Blueprint 2028' plans to be released

    Thomasville 'Blueprint 2028' plans to be released

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:45:58 GMT
    (Source: City of Thomasville)(Source: City of Thomasville)
    (Source: City of Thomasville)(Source: City of Thomasville)

    Thomasville city leaders set a date Tuesday to release a draft plan for the downtown area.

    More >>

    Thomasville city leaders set a date Tuesday to release a draft plan for the downtown area.

    More >>

  • New Thomasville leader starts Monday

    New Thomasville leader starts Monday

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:39:04 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The city of Thomasville will have a new leader starting next Monday. 

    More >>

    The city of Thomasville will have a new leader starting next Monday. 

    More >>

  • South GA educators speak about National School Walkout Day

    South GA educators speak about National School Walkout Day

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:29 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:29:34 GMT
    National School Walkout Day is Wednesday and will begin at 10 am (Source: NBC)National School Walkout Day is Wednesday and will begin at 10 am (Source: NBC)

    Nearly a month after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, students across the country are expected to participate in National School Walkout Day Wednesday. The purpose of the event is to remember the lives lost in the Parkland shooting and also a call to action for gun violence in schools. School districts in Southwest Georgia said some students plan to take part and most say they will support it. 

    More >>

    Nearly a month after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, students across the country are expected to participate in National School Walkout Day Wednesday. The purpose of the event is to remember the lives lost in the Parkland shooting and also a call to action for gun violence in schools. School districts in Southwest Georgia said some students plan to take part and most say they will support it. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly