Thomasville 'Blueprint 2028' plans to be released

Thomasville city leaders set a date Tuesday to release a draft plan for the downtown area.

Last fall, over 600 residents helped create 'Blueprint 2028'.

Next week, those plans will be released to the community.

It's an opportunity for everyone to see what the downtown area could look like.

That unveiling is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building on East Jackson Street.

After the presentation, city officials will host a Q and A session and open house workshop.

