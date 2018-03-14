Thomasville 'Blueprint 2028' plans to be released

Thomasville city leaders set a date Tuesday to release a draft plan for the downtown area.More >>
Thomasville city leaders set a date Tuesday to release a draft plan for the downtown area.More >>
The city of Thomasville will have a new leader starting next Monday.More >>
The city of Thomasville will have a new leader starting next Monday.More >>
Nearly a month after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, students across the country are expected to participate in National School Walkout Day Wednesday. The purpose of the event is to remember the lives lost in the Parkland shooting and also a call to action for gun violence in schools. School districts in Southwest Georgia said some students plan to take part and most say they will support it.More >>
Nearly a month after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, students across the country are expected to participate in National School Walkout Day Wednesday. The purpose of the event is to remember the lives lost in the Parkland shooting and also a call to action for gun violence in schools. School districts in Southwest Georgia said some students plan to take part and most say they will support it.More >>
In light of the opioid epidemic, many patients are now dealing with the issue of finding pain medications that are not as addictive.More >>
In light of the opioid epidemic, many patients are now dealing with the issue of finding pain medications that are not as addictive.More >>
A family in Coffee County said they are relieved after days of dealing with suffocating smoke from a fire at a neighboring peanut company.More >>
A family in Coffee County said they are relieved after days of dealing with suffocating smoke from a fire at a neighboring peanut company.More >>