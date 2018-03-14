New Thomasville leader starts Monday

The city of Thomasville will have a new leader starting next Monday.

Monday night, the council voted 4-1 to approve a salary and start date for Interim Superintendent of Utilities Keith Bass.

Bass is taking over a new role, as the council chooses to separate the position of city manager and utility superintendent that used to be held by former city manager Steve Sykes.

Bass will be over the entire utilities department that supplies cable, water, sewer, and electricity for many residents in the community.

He will be involved in the decision-making process with the department going forward.

The city council voted to enter into an agreement with Bass for six months.

According to council members, Bass will begin his new role with the city on Monday, March 19.

There were some questions raised about the whether or not the hire was done correctly.

City Attorney Tim Sanders released a statement saying the position of General Superintendent of Utilities does fit the definition of an executive head of an agency, but the council did not officially hire him until they set his salary and start date.

Sanders concluded that he doesn't believe the council made any incorrect steps at their February 26th meeting when hiring Bass.

