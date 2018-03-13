SALT Peanut Co. responds to fire concerns

The fire broke out at Salt Peanut Company last Friday. (Source: Jeff Pickering)

A family in Coffee County said they are relieved after days of dealing with suffocating smoke from a fire at a neighboring peanut company.

The fire broke out at SALT Peanut Company last Friday.

For the past few days, billows of smoke have made it difficult for a handful of residents in Coffee County to breathe and even see.

"I mean you can barely see probably 20 feet in front of you," said Jeff Pickering.

The smoke was so thick that "we couldn't even see across the street," explained Pickering, and to make matters worse, his wife suffers from asthma.

"Everything smells of roasted peanuts and, granted, roasted sometimes smells pretty good, but not to this effect," added Pickering.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Fire Chief Steve Carver said they investigated and realized they could not put the fire out and the company was working on ways to stop it.

Fortunately, the fire was extinguished earlier on Tuesday.

Shannon Spivey with the company released a statement saying "SALT Peanut Company is committed to reducing its impact on the environment...and strive to improve our environmental performance."

We're also told the company has installed a fire suppression system which is equivalent to 16 fire trucks so this problem doesn't happen again.

"We just can't go through that anymore, I mean like I said they were very apologetic about it happening and they did try to put it out, but it shouldn't have ever started in the first place," said Pickering.

