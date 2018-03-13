Traffic flowing again on US 19 in Lee Co. after wreck brings down traffic lights

Traffic lights were knocked down to the ground (Source: WALB)

Crews were hard at work for more than six hours getting US 19 back open in Lee County after a crash took out several traffic lights.

An SUV struck two poles around 11 Tuesday night at the intersection of US 19 and Cedric Street.

After being shut down for several hours, sheriff's deputies reopened all four lanes of traffic at 5:45 a.m.

Traffic is flowing again on US 19 North and Southbound lanes. It took GDOT and Georgia Power Crews more than 6 hours to repair a traffic light and poles that crossed the intersection of 19 and Cedric in Lee County. @WALBNews10 pic.twitter.com/iB3N2qffhY — Ashley Bohle WALB (@AshleyWALB) March 14, 2018

The driver, David Dillard, 16, suffered only minor injuries.

Troopers said Dillard told them his steering wheel locked up.

Troopers said the Chevy Tahoe was traveling north on US 19 when it crossed into oncoming traffic and took out a crosswalk pole and support pole for the traffic light.

The Tahoe then went into a ditch and back into the southbound lane where it came to a rest.

It forced US 19 to be shut down in both directions for several hours.

GDOT and Georgia Power crews were called in to replace the poles to get traffic flowing again.

Dillard was taken to the hospital for treatment and Troopers said he was wearing his seatbelt.

So far no charges have been filed and the crash is under investigation.

