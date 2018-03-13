TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck knocks down pole in Lee Co. - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck knocks down pole in Lee Co.

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

A wreck at the intersection of Highway 19 and Cedric Street has knocked down a pole, blocking the road.

Traffic is currently being rerouted.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area for the time being.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

