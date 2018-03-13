Albany doctors recommend alternatives to opioids

Doctors at an urgent care facility in Albany want residents to know about the alternative methods for treating pain, and many are not deadly or habit forming. (Source: WALB)

Doctors at an urgent care facility in Albany want residents to know about the alternative methods for treating pain, and many are not deadly or habit forming.

Dr. Davis Kinney said ever since the opioid crisis has been on the rise...several patients who were once prescribed opioids are now being forced to look for alternatives.

So the question becomes how can residents deal and manage pain without opioids?

Dr. Kinney recommends non-pharmacological treatment for back and chronic pain like diet, exercise, and massage chiropractic therapy.

But he does prescribe some pain meds like over the counter ibuprofen but not those that are addictive like opioids.

And although there are options, the problem is there's no longer one drug that will solve a patient's problem.

"We've been able to get a lot of people off the opioids and it's amazing once they get off the opioids they found out that a lot of their pain was actually coming from the addiction on the opioid," added Dr. Kinney.

"It's all about education and you educate people on the effects of opioids," said Dr. Troy Alderman.

Dr. Alderman explained it's the conservative care like massage therapy paired with non-addictive pain meds that can have long-term benefits.

Doctors at OneSource said getting off opioids now will outweigh the effects of long-term use of them.

