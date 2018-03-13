Lee Co. signs agreement for faster emergency response times

Lee County Fire and Emergency Services will now have a faster way to transport critically injured residents to the nearest trauma center. (Source: WALB)

Lee County Fire and Emergency Services will now have a faster way to transport critically injured residents to the nearest trauma center.

Tuesday night, the Lee County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with Air Evac Lifeteam, a company that airlifts residents who are critically sick or injured and live in rural areas to the nearest trauma center.

This agreement is in place in the event emergency crews need them to respond to the scene of an accident, or if EMS has to transport the flight crew.

County leaders said there won't be any cost to taxpayers for the life-saving service.

"It's what they refer to as the golden hour. The quicker someone, one of these critically injured patients can get definitive trauma care within an hour, the chances of survival will greatly increase," said Chase Lott, Air Evac Lifeteam program director.

The closest trauma center to Lee County is in Macon, meaning a flight time of 45 minutes versus two hours in an ambulance.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.