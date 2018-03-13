Radium Springs residents voice opinions on how to improve the area

Residents from Radium springs voiced their opinions for the first time to county leaders. (Source: WALB)

Residents from Radium Springs were finally able to voice to officials their needs after the January 2017 storms ripped apart their community.

Developers presented information about their recovery and development plan, but they wanted to hear what the people who live there want.

Residents like Anita Tunstall were eager to finally voice their opinions.

"There's so much that has gone on since the storm that communication is one piece that needs to be enhanced," said Tunstall.

This all comes after January 2017's storms rolled through Radium Springs damaging a large portion of the community.

Hearing what the county has done and plans to do was a turning point for Tunstall.

"I think if more and more people come to it they will be enlightened because it is really something that's wonderful," said Tunstall.

After living in the are for over 20 years, Tunstall is ready for her home region to get back to what she remembers it once was.

"But this is one of the most beautiful areas there is and there are a lot of ideas about how to make it come back to its grandeur," explained Tunstall.

And others feel the same. Main points that were brought up Tuesday night were plans to remove broken or downed trees, clear abandoned homes, repair roads, and beautify the area.

"What makes a community strong are the people so if the people itself work together, we can make anything happen," said Tunstall.

The final official plan will be presented before the commission in late April or early May, and the developers will go forward from there.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.