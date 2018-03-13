Albany commissioner sees progress from litter efforts

A family in Coffee County said they are relieved after days of dealing with suffocating smoke from a fire at a neighboring peanut company.More >>
A family in Coffee County said they are relieved after days of dealing with suffocating smoke from a fire at a neighboring peanut company.More >>
A wreck at the intersection of Highway 19 and Cedric Street has knocked down a pole, blocking the road.More >>
A wreck at the intersection of Highway 19 and Cedric Street has knocked down a pole, blocking the road.More >>
Parents with children in the district have the opportunity to send their kids to another school other than their zoned school.More >>
Parents with children in the district have the opportunity to send their kids to another school other than their zoned school.More >>
Lee County Fire and Emergency Services will now have a faster way to transport critically injured residents to the nearest trauma center.More >>
Lee County Fire and Emergency Services will now have a faster way to transport critically injured residents to the nearest trauma center.More >>
Residents from Radium Springs were finally able to voice to officials their needs after the January 2017 storms ripped apart their community.More >>
Residents from Radium Springs were finally able to voice to officials their needs after the January 2017 storms ripped apart their community.More >>