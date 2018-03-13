Albany commissioner sees progress from litter efforts

A few weeks ago, US 19 was lined with trash. (Source: WALB)

Along Us 19, the litter was down to a minimum. (Source: WALB)

Albany leaders have been working the last six months to combat the problem of litter.

A common spot where people seem to throw their trash out is along US 19.

On Tuesday, it was mostly clear and free of empty bottles and bags.

City commissioner, B.J. Fletcher said due to the littering fines of up to $1,000 people are getting the message.

She explained although there is progress, the fight against litter is not finished.

"I think that they realize, if you want a clean city then we've all got to do our part.No one department can clean it up, it's all of us," said Fletcher.

The city of Albany and Dougherty County governments are coming together to begin a stash the trash project soon.

Those details are still being developed.

