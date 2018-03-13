Trojans keys to success

The Lee County Trojans are off to their usual great start to the season.

The Trojans are looking to get back to the state championship after their defeat last year to the Pope Greyhounds in the Finals.

Before they can get back there, they have a long stretch of road made up of tough teams ahead of them.

The coaches and players all seem more then ready to get back to the field Tuesday and begin practice.

Lee County is currently 10-4 this season and has yet to begin region play.

"Well it just seems like each year it gets better and better." Said Garrett Suiter. "The first year I was here we had a really good season, had some talent, and we communicated well. It's like each year we come even closer and closer, and we get even tighter, then we even get better."

The Trojans will host Thomas County Central on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. before heading into region play on Friday against Northside.

