Cook defeats Worth County in defensive battle

Worth County's Gabe Burger on third base hoping for a shot at home (Source: WALB)

Cook County traveled to Pope Park to face the Worth County Rams on Tuesday at 5:30 P.M.

The Worth County rams were in it all the way till the sixth inning when Tyler Weeks singled in a runner to put the Hornets up 2-1.

Weeks also led Cook to victory on the mound by only allowing one run in the fourth and two strikeouts.

Cook is now 11-5 in the season and 4-0 in region play while Worth County is 0-1 in the region.

These two will face off again on Thursday at Cook High school at 5:30 P.M.

