Lady Blazers snap 3-game skid with sweep of GSW

Valdosta State was defensively stout in it's road sweep of Georgia Southwestern on the softball diamond Tuesday.

The visiting Lady Blazers took the first game 2-1, and took the second 7-3 improving to (20-7) on the season. GSW fell to (10-13)

Both teams entered Tuesday afternoon's doubleheader on a 3-game skid, the increased to 5 for the Lady Hurricanes.

They'll remain at Lady Cane field to snap the skid Friday when they host Georgia College. VSU remains on the road Thursday at Auburn-Montgomery.

