Farming workshop to be held in Albany

The DuBois Institute along with the Widget Development and Trading Company have joined together to give a risk management workshop in Albany.

The workshop will be March 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott in Albany.

One of the topics that will be covered is crop insurance.

Executive Director of the DuBois Institute says a lot of times, farmers do not take advantage of crop insurance.

Michael Jackson, Executive Director: "It's an area that is very underutilized and in this new age that we're experiencing with agriculture, the USDA is designing new and exciting products for specialty crop farmers," said Jackson.

Lunch will be provided.

