School choice enrollment now open in Lee County

It's that time of the year for School Choice Enrollment in Lee County.

Parents with children in the district have the opportunity to send their kids to another school other than their zoned school.

The application process is underway and will run through next Friday, March 23.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller said if parents use school choice, they have to provide transportation for their children.

"If they make that decision then they're in essence saying we're not going to use the student transportation that's available, we're going to transport," said Miller.

The school system has already received more than four hundred responses since Monday.

