School choice enrollment now open in Lee County - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

School choice enrollment now open in Lee County

By Bradford Ambrose, Reporter
Connect
Lee County School System's School Choice Program closes March 23rd (Source: WALB) Lee County School System's School Choice Program closes March 23rd (Source: WALB)
Lee County School System Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller (Source: WALB) Lee County School System Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

It's that time of the year for School Choice Enrollment in Lee County.

Parents with children in the district have the opportunity to send their kids to another school other than their zoned school.

The application process is underway and will run through next Friday, March 23.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller said if parents use school choice, they have to provide transportation for their children.

"If they make that decision then they're in essence saying we're not going to use the student transportation that's available, we're going to transport," said Miller.

The school system has already received more than four hundred responses since Monday.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Albany doctors recommend alternatives to opioids

    Albany doctors recommend alternatives to opioids

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:16:28 GMT
    In light of the opioid epidemic, many patients are now dealing with the issue of finding pain medications that are not as addictive. (Source: WALB)In light of the opioid epidemic, many patients are now dealing with the issue of finding pain medications that are not as addictive. (Source: WALB)
    In light of the opioid epidemic, many patients are now dealing with the issue of finding pain medications that are not as addictive. (Source: WALB)In light of the opioid epidemic, many patients are now dealing with the issue of finding pain medications that are not as addictive. (Source: WALB)

    In light of the opioid epidemic, many patients are now dealing with the issue of finding pain medications that are not as addictive. 

    More >>

    In light of the opioid epidemic, many patients are now dealing with the issue of finding pain medications that are not as addictive. 

    More >>

  • SALT Peanut Co. responds to fire concerns

    SALT Peanut Co. responds to fire concerns

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:11:08 GMT
    A family in Coffee County tells us they are relieved after days of dealing with suffocating smoke from a fire at a neighboring peanut company. (Source: Jeff Pickering)A family in Coffee County tells us they are relieved after days of dealing with suffocating smoke from a fire at a neighboring peanut company. (Source: Jeff Pickering)
    A family in Coffee County tells us they are relieved after days of dealing with suffocating smoke from a fire at a neighboring peanut company. (Source: Jeff Pickering)A family in Coffee County tells us they are relieved after days of dealing with suffocating smoke from a fire at a neighboring peanut company. (Source: Jeff Pickering)

    A family in Coffee County said they are relieved after days of dealing with suffocating smoke from a fire at a neighboring peanut company.  

    More >>

    A family in Coffee County said they are relieved after days of dealing with suffocating smoke from a fire at a neighboring peanut company.  

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck knocks down pole in Lee Co.

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck knocks down pole in Lee Co.

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:57 PM EDT2018-03-14 03:57:29 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    A wreck at the intersection of Highway 19 and Cedric Street has knocked down a pole, blocking the road. 

    More >>

    A wreck at the intersection of Highway 19 and Cedric Street has knocked down a pole, blocking the road. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly