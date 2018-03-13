South GA students participate in National School Walkout Day

Lee County School System officials said they support their students' right to protest (Source: WALB)

Nearly a month after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, students across the country walked out in protest for National School Walkout Day Wednesday.

The purpose of the event is to remember the lives lost in the Parkland shooting and also a call to action for gun violence in schools.

Students in school districts in Southwest Georgia took part in the protest.

Dougherty County

Around 600 students stood outside of Westover High School in solidarity for 17 minutes.

At Albany Middle School, several dozen students huddled around the school's flag-pole for the same duration.

And one student at Robert Cross Middle School participated in the walk-out.

Lee County

For Lee County Schools Assistant Superintendent Kevin Dowling, Wednesday will be about finding a balance.

"Finding that balance between supporting your kids and making sure the school day is not too disruptive. That's what we all endeavor for," said Dowling.

Dowling said faculty and staff won't participate with the students, but they will be there in spirit.

"It wasn't just students who were killed in Parkland. There were educators killed as well and school violence across the nation. It affects a lot of students, yes it does, but it also affects educators," said Dowling.

One of the organizers at Lee County High School is a sophomore, who wants to shed light on this issue.

Haygan Muse is only 16 but is aiming to make a difference on the issue of in gun violence in schools.

She said in order to make a difference, students have to take a stand.

She explained this is a great opportunity for students and the community to realize what is happening across the nation and really put it in perspective. How it would impact their community if it was their own kids targeted.

Muse said she was getting ready for the event and writing all of the students' names on individual pieces of papers and she realized how tragic this was for the Parkland community.

"I held that stack in my hand and it really resonated with me like how many students that is. That's half of one of my classes and it just means a lot," said Muse.

The announcement was projected over the loud-speakers around 9:30 a.m. that students who wanted to participate could walk outside.

Hundreds of students gathered in the football stadium bleachers.

Student Government Association leaders said they wanted the demonstration to not be about politics, but as a tribute to lives lost.

Other students expressed gun control concerns.

But, overall, students say they were happy to be part of such a large movement.

"The fact that so many high schoolers are making a stand to respect these victims and go towards a great political movement like this. I think it's powerful and amazing," said Chase Graham, LCHS seniors.

Colquitt County

Not every school district participated in the walkout.

Colquitt County Superintendent Doug Howell said students there will not walk out because the district believes it would put students in an unsafe position and that public schools cannot legally participate in a protest of any kind.

Students observe did a 17-second moment of silence for the victims inside classrooms tomorrow morning followed by short discussions on school safety issues.

