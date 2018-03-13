South GA educators speak about National School Walkout Day

The DuBois Institute along with the Widget Development and Trading Company have joined together to give a risk management workshop in Albany this month.More >>
It's that time of the year for School Choice Enrollment in Lee County. Parents with children in the district have the opportunity to send their kids to another school other than their zoned school.
Nearly a month after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, students across the country are expected to participate in National School Walkout Day Wednesday. The purpose of the event is to remember the lives lost in the Parkland shooting and also a call to action for gun violence in schools. School districts in Southwest Georgia said some students plan to take part and most say they will support it.
One person is in custody this morning and another is on the run after leading Albany Police on a high-speed chase.
Albany police officers will be updating their fleet soon.
