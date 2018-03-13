South GA educators speak about National School Walkout Day

Nearly a month after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, students across the country are expected to participate in National School Walkout Day Wednesday.

The purpose of the event is to remember the lives lost in the Parkland shooting and also a call to action for gun violence in schools.

School districts in Southwest Georgia said some students plan to take part and most say they will support it.

For Lee County Schools Assistant Superintendent Kevin Dowling, Wednesday will be about finding a balance.

"Finding that balance between supporting your kids and making sure the school day is not too disruptive. That's what we all endeavor for," said Dowling.

That's the same goal for Deerfield-Windsor's Head of School Geoffrey Sudderth. He issued the following statement:

As our mission indicates, Deerfield-Windsor strives, in part, to support students in becoming socially responsible citizens. As our students seek to become active, engaged citizens, we recognize it is not the role of our teachers to create the liberals, conservatives, or libertarians of the future. It is our role to support students as they learn to respectfully navigate the processes of our democratic system through constructive dialogue. As you may be aware, there is a student-led national conversation concerning gun violence in schools and some Deerfield-Windsor students wish to participate. We have pledged to our students that if they choose to become active over this issue, that their school will support them. We also pledged to our students that if they choose not to become active over this issue, that their school will support them. Our position requires us to support any student engagement that is not contrary to our school's values or inclusive environment. As a school, we are supportive of all of our students and celebrate the fact they are thinking critically about their belief system. Simply put, our school is here to teach students how to have a healthy, peaceful and respectful dialogue around challenging issues.

Dowling said faculty and staff won't participate with the students, but they will be there in spirit.

"It wasn't just students who were killed in Parkland. There were educators killed as well and school violence across the nation. It affects a lot of students, yes it does, but it also affects educators," said Dowling.

Other South Georgia school districts have also announced they will support National Walkout Day, including Valdosta City Schools.

It begins Wednesday morning at 10 and will last 17 minutes.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.