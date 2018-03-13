Group works to reform SWGA prisons - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Group works to reform SWGA prisons

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A group of people in Southwest Georgia are taking steps to help reform local prisons and set up bright futures for prisoners after they are released. 

On Tuesday, officials with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision met with a local steering committee as well as residents in the Albany area to talk about helping people in prison now by setting them up a brighter future. 

The meeting had two goals. The first was for the steering committee to set a list of priorities that need to be met locally and the second was for the department to talk about ways people can get involved in mentoring people in the prisons. 

Tony Lowden, who is the Manager of the Faith and Justice Initiative within the Reentry Services Unit of the Department of Community Supervision, spoke about what his unit is doing in prisons across the state, for example adding charter schools and seminaries inside prisons. 

Right now in the Albany area, officials said there is a need for consistent mentors to work with prisoners. 

"So many of our folks that come in and out of prison do not have positive role models. We need mentors, we need our churches, we need our businesses to come together," explained Leslie Lamb, the Dougherty County Judicial Circuit Community Coordinator. 

If you are interested in learning more about the program you can click here.

