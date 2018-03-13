A 'new day' for Albany Police Department with $1.3 million buy

Albany police officers will be updating their fleet soon. (Source: WALB)

City commissioners okayed spending $1.3 million replacing 54 aging vehicles for the Albany Police Department.

While this large buy won't replace the entire fleet, Police Chief Michael Persley said, to the best of his knowledge, this purchase is the largest vehicle replacement in APD history.

"So, what does this really mean? It's a new day in Albany. It's a new generation for the Albany Police Department. We have to keep up with the times," said Persley.

Persley added that police vehicles aren't used like the average car, and the older the vehicle, the greater the maintenance costs.

Sunbelt Ford Town of Albany won the contract, along with three separate bids for 11 city cars, vans and trucks totaling a little more than $300,000.

