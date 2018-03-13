Thomasville condos give way to single family homes

A murder suspect has turned himself in after being wanted for a stabbing death in Valdosta.More >>
A murder suspect has turned himself in after being wanted for a stabbing death in Valdosta.More >>
City council members in Thomasville are moving forward with plans to create bike trails and single family homes, instead of condos in Mitchell Place development off Remington Avenue.More >>
City council members in Thomasville are moving forward with plans to create bike trails and single family homes, instead of condos in Mitchell Place development off Remington Avenue.More >>
One Albany car dealer is frustrated over a county policy that he says hurts local business.More >>
One Albany car dealer is frustrated over a county policy that he says hurts local business.More >>
Hahira Elementary School students painted rocks for South Georgia Medical Center's Pearlman Cancer Center.More >>
Hahira Elementary School students painted rocks for South Georgia Medical Center's Pearlman Cancer Center.More >>
One person is in custody this morning and another is on the run after leading Albany Police on a high-speed chase.More >>
One person is in custody this morning and another is on the run after leading Albany Police on a high-speed chase.More >>