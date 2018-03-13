Thomasville condos give way to single family homes

The Thomasville City council is moving forward with plans to create bike trails and single family homes, instead of condos, in Mitchell Place Development, off Remington Avenue.

The area backs up to the Reed Street area in Thomasville, and the plan includes 16 single family homes, instead of 34 condos that were originally proposed.

City planners hope to maintain 35 yards of the back half of the Mitchell Place Development as part of that multi-use trail.

They want to wind the trail through the Reed Street area from Cherokee Park.

Most homeowners in the subdivision agree with the change to single family homes, because of the traffic in and out of the neighborhood.

