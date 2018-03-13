Kindness rocks make a Hahira splash - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Kindness rocks make a Hahira splash

By WALB News Team
Kindness rocks (Source: South Georgia Medical Center) Kindness rocks (Source: South Georgia Medical Center)
HAHIRA, GA (WALB) -

Some Lowndes County fifth graders are bringing smiles to people's faces.

The Hahira Elementary School students painted rocks for South Georgia Medical Center's Pearlman Cancer Center.

The students held a 'Kindness Rocks' project to spread happy messages and encouragement to patients. 

The fifth graders painted inspirational messages on hundreds of rocks.

Hahira Elementary School teachers then put them at the Cancer Center fountain for patients to enjoy. 

