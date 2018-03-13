Kindness rocks make a Hahira splash

Some Lowndes County fifth graders are bringing smiles to people's faces.

The Hahira Elementary School students painted rocks for South Georgia Medical Center's Pearlman Cancer Center.

The students held a 'Kindness Rocks' project to spread happy messages and encouragement to patients.

The fifth graders painted inspirational messages on hundreds of rocks.

Hahira Elementary School teachers then put them at the Cancer Center fountain for patients to enjoy.

