Albany YMCA offers training for trainers

The YMCA is located on Gillionville. (Source: WALB)

The Albany area YMCA wants to make sure you are working out correctly.

So the club is offering training for Certified Personal Trainers at an Open House Event, Saturday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Y says you can "get to know each member of our team of Certified Personal Trainers, and see how they can help you reach your goals."

Learn how they can help with diet and nutrition, weight loss or gain, target areas, or overall fitness.

The Y's massage therapy partners will also be on hand.

There will be a chance to win a free one-on-one evaluation with the trainer of your choice.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.