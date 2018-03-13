Editorial: Who will care for our aged?

As the nation ages, we are seeing the effects of a growing population who has special needs and needs extra caregiving in their older years. The youngest of the baby boomers are now in their fifties.

Aging people need younger people to assist them with day-to-day living, whether at home, or in assisted living homes.

Who will do this work?

Georgia Southwestern University is making history with a new program that will train students to become top caregivers for those dealing with developmental disabilities and long-term diseases, like Alzheimer's.

Associate Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences Dr. Leisa Easom believes this is a need in the community.

"When we look at the increasing chronic illnesses and disabilities, we need a workforce that is skilled and can take care of helping these people navigate the healthcare system, helping these families survive," said Easom.

This Georgia Southwestern Program is vital to South Georgia.

For more information on the program, you can visit the GSW website, and you can apply online for scholarships.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.