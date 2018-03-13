Brooks Co. RR crossing under repair - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Brooks Co. RR crossing under repair

QUITMAN, GA (WALB) -

There is a road closure in Quitman on U.S. 84, and it will last into Thursday.

Nita Birmingham with Georgia Department of Transportation said they are doing an emergency railroad repair on the eastbound lane, and it is closed.  

The other lane is not affected.

If you pass through this area, use caution.

