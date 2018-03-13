Douglas sex offender arrested for non-compliance

Coffee County sheriff’s investigators arrested a convicted child molester Monday, after he moved to the area and failed to register his sex offender status with the sheriff.

Michael Lee Rowe, 32, convicted of aggravated child molestation in Atkinson County in 2007, was released from the Pierce County Jail in late February after being charged there with failing to register as a sex offender.

He moved into Coffee County and was staying in a local motel.

Coffee County authorities told Rowe he needed to come to the sheriff’s office to register, but he didn't, so a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Convicted sex offenders in Georgia are required to report to the county sheriff’s office where they will be residing within 72 hours of moving or release from jail.

Rowe was booked into the Coffee County Jail, charged with one count of failing to register as a sex offender.

