Douglas sex offender arrested for non-compliance

There is a road closure in Quitman on U.S. 84, and it will last into Thursday.More >>
Coffee County sheriff’s investigators arrested a 32-year-old convicted child molester Monday after the offender moved to the area and failed to register his residency as part of the requirements of his sex offender status.More >>
Valdosta Police are looking for Elijah Arnold, 40, in connection with a homicide Sunday morning.More >>
Dougherty County school leaders voted to spend a half of million dollars on a consultant to direct district-wide improvements.More >>
One person is in custody this morning and another is on the run after leading Albany Police on a high-speed chase.More >>
