Murder suspect turns self in for stabbing death in Valdosta

A murder suspect has turned himself in after being wanted for a stabbing death in Valdosta.

Elijah Arnold, 40, turned himself in at around 3:30 p.m. in connection with a homicide Sunday morning.

Police said they believe Arnold stabbed Emmitt Howard Dennis, 53, after the two were involved in a physical fight.

Valdosta Police responded to the scene at an apartment complex on Forrestwood Drive just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

Arnold is facing charges for murder, aggravated assault, and possession of knife during a commission of a felony.

