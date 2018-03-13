Murder suspect turns self in for stabbing death in Valdosta - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Murder suspect turns self in for stabbing death in Valdosta

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Elijah Arnold (Source: Valdosta Police) Elijah Arnold (Source: Valdosta Police)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

A murder suspect has turned himself in after being wanted for a stabbing death in Valdosta.

Elijah Arnold, 40, turned himself in at around 3:30 p.m. in connection with a homicide Sunday morning.

Police said they believe Arnold stabbed Emmitt Howard Dennis, 53, after the two were involved in a physical fight.

Valdosta Police responded to the scene at an apartment complex on Forrestwood Drive just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

Arnold is facing charges for murder, aggravated assault, and possession of knife during a commission of a felony.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Group works to reform SWGA prisons

    Group works to reform SWGA prisons

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-03-13 21:08:47 GMT
    Albany area residents and leaders met to discuss how to help reform local prisons. (Source: WALB)Albany area residents and leaders met to discuss how to help reform local prisons. (Source: WALB)
    Albany area residents and leaders met to discuss how to help reform local prisons. (Source: WALB)Albany area residents and leaders met to discuss how to help reform local prisons. (Source: WALB)

    On Tuesday officials with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision met with a local steering committee as well as residents in the Albany area to talk about helping people in prison now by setting them up a brighter future.  

    More >>

    On Tuesday officials with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision met with a local steering committee as well as residents in the Albany area to talk about helping people in prison now by setting them up a brighter future.  

    More >>

  • Murder suspect turns self in for stabbing death in Valdosta

    Murder suspect turns self in for stabbing death in Valdosta

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-03-13 20:05:40 GMT
    Elijah Arnold (Source: Valdosta Police)Elijah Arnold (Source: Valdosta Police)

    A murder suspect has turned himself in after being wanted for a stabbing death in Valdosta.

    More >>

    A murder suspect has turned himself in after being wanted for a stabbing death in Valdosta.

    More >>

  • Thomasville condos give way to single family homes

    Thomasville condos give way to single family homes

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-03-13 19:46:47 GMT
    Mitchell Place (Source: WALB)Mitchell Place (Source: WALB)
    Mitchell Place (Source: WALB)Mitchell Place (Source: WALB)

    City council members in Thomasville are moving forward with plans to create bike trails and single family homes, instead of condos in Mitchell Place development off Remington Avenue. 

    More >>

    City council members in Thomasville are moving forward with plans to create bike trails and single family homes, instead of condos in Mitchell Place development off Remington Avenue. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly