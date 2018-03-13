Man wanted for stabbing death in Valdosta

Valdosta Police are looking for Elijah Arnold, 40, in connection with a homicide Sunday morning.

Police said they believe Arnold stabbed Emmitt Howard Dennis, 53, after the two were involved in a physical fight.

Arnold is wanted for murder, aggravated assault, and possession of knife during a commission of a felony.

"If anyone sees Arnold, they are asked to call 911. Arnold is described as being approximately 5'5 in height and weighing approximately 130-140 pounds. Do not approach this subject, he is to be considered dangerous," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.