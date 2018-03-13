Plans for new Sumter Co. high school underway

Planning is well underway and construction will soon begin for the new Sumter County High School.

The school will be located directly across from the South Georgia Technical College.

According to Sumter County Schools Superintendent Dr. Torrance Choates, the project will cost the district $45 million.

He says it has been a team effort to get this far.

"Talk about the work of our board of education. Again, they have been working day in and day out on making sure we got these plans solidified and just having everything laid out," said Choates.

Construction crews will begin work on the new high school this summer.

