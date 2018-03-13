Man behind bars after Albany burglary leads to chase

Dexter Seigler, 41, was arrested after a chase in Albany. (Source: Dougherty Co. Sheriff)

One person is behind bars a home burglary led to a car chase.

Albany Police said a burglary happened Monday night shortly before 11 at a home in the 600 block of Willard Avenue.

When police arrived at the home, they said the suspect was coming out of the house.

"When the officers gave commands for the person to stop, the subject jumped into the vehicle, drove off and once he got to the intersection of Willard and Madison fired shots at the officers," explained Albany Police Chief Michael Persley.

Officers then followed the car, as the person inside continued to fire shots.

"Due to nature of the crime that had occurred before the pursuit we needed to stop it because we didn't know the actions of these persons would be later on," said Persley.

The cars traveled about two and half miles down the road to West Whitney Avenue.

That's where police say one of the suspects, now identified as Dexter Seigler, 41, got out of the car and ran into a side door of a home in the 1100 block.

Officers were able to handcuff Seigler.

Seigler is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of burglary in the first degree, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, firearm possession by a convicted felon or first probationer and one count of fleeing/attempt to elude a police officer, which is a felony.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for 1118 West Whitney Avenue and gathered evidence, which included the shotgun used in this incident. They also recovered Seiglar's car used in the chase.

"This isn't just about the police being shot at this is about other people who were there, their lives were in danger also," said Persley.

Persley said resorting to gun violence puts everyone in danger.

It's why he, and other groups around the city of Albany, like the "Albany Community Builders" are continuing to do outreach to change the mindsets of people.

"We've got to teach our young people about how important life is," said Albany Community Builders President, Kenneth Florence. "We have to start from the grassroots. Some people even say start at third grade."

Officers are at the 1100 block of West Whitney Avenue now. Crime scene tape blocks off a home here outside Head Start. If you have information about this incident you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS. @WALBNews10 pic.twitter.com/tRh4cSLdFL — Ashley Bohle WALB (@AshleyWALB) March 13, 2018

Florence and the members of his organization meet weekly. They also go out in the community to meet with families, children and other community groups to spread the word about ending violence.

"They're shooting at anybody," said Florence. They don't have a thought about life itself."

His group is also trying to change the mindset of people when they are young.

Anyone with information about last night's incident is urged to call Albany Police or CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

