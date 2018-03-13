1 in custody after Albany burglary leads to chase, police search for suspect

One person is in custody this morning and another is on the run after leading Albany Police on a high-speed chase.

Albany Police said a burglary happened Monday night shortly before 11 at a home in the 600 block of Willard.

When officers arrived at the house, they encountered one of the suspects coming out of the home.

Police said they tried to apprehend the suspect, but he took off in a car.

That's when police started to follow that car, who started firing shots at the police car. No one was injured.

The chase ended in the 1100 block of West Whitney Avenue, when Dexter Seigler, 41, ran the car into a house.

Officers are at the 1100 block of West Whitney Avenue now. Crime scene tape blocks off a home here outside Head Start.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for 1118 West Whitney Avenue and gathered evidence, which included the shotgun used in this incident.

Detectives also located the Honda Accord driven by the Seigler on Willard Avenue.

Police say one of the suspects but did not clarify if that suspect was Seigler or the other person involved, is facing approximately 15 counts of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree and Attempting to Elude/Flee from Officers.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Albany Police or CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

