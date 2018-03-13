1 in custody after Albany burglary leads to chase, second suspect still on the run

One person is in custody this morning and another is on the run after leading Albany Police on a high-speed chase.

Albany Police said a burglary happened Monday night shortly before 11 at a home in the 600 block of Willard.

When officers arrived at the house, they encountered the suspects.

Police said they apprehended Dexter Seigler, 41, in the 1100 block of West Whitney Avenue while the second suspect drove off in his car.

Officers are at the 1100 block of West Whitney Avenue now. Crime scene tape blocks off a home here outside Head Start. If you have information about this incident you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS. @WALBNews10 pic.twitter.com/tRh4cSLdFL — Ashley Bohle WALB (@AshleyWALB) March 13, 2018

While following the vehicle, shots were fired at the officers. No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Albany Police or CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

This is a developing story and WALB will bring you any updates as we get them.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved