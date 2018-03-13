Thomasville man faces entering auto charges

Stolen guns are off the streets and a Thomasville man is now facing charges relating to the theft.

Thomasville Police say a man reported his car was broken into at the Gateway Shopping Plaza early Sunday morning.

According to the police report, several personal items and two weapons were stolen from the vehicle.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and arrested Devin Willis, after finding him in the woods near the shopping plaza.

Willis is charged with two counts of entering auto, one count of theft by taking, and one count of damaging public or private property.

Willis was arrested back in January on similar charges.

