Thomasville man faces entering auto charges

One person is in custody this morning and another is on the run after leading Albany Police on a high-speed chase.More >>
Stolen guns are off the streets and a Thomasville man is now facing charges relating to the theft.More >>
A friendly challenge has begun between two of the biggest fire departments in South Georgia, the Albany Fire Department and Valdosta Fire Department. Their goal combined is to raise over $20,000.More >>
Albany State University students are joining the national #MeToo movement. ASU's History and Political Science Club is hosting a special forum to promote awareness of sexual assaults and harassment on the college campus.More >>
The Dougherty County school board approved a $760,000 grant for state-of-the-art tools at the 4C Academy.More >>
