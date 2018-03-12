ASU students encourage peers, residents to attend #MeToo forum

Albany State University students are joining the national Me Too movement. (Source: WALB)

Albany State University students are joining the national #MeToo movement.

ASU's History and Political Science Club is hosting a special forum to promote awareness of sexual assaults and harassment on the college campus.

"Sexual assaults or advances that are pushed by people of power," explained student Trinity White.

Every 98 seconds, another person experiences a sexual assault but how often is it happening on college campuses?

"That was the issue nobody really talks about it, and I know it happens a lot," added White.

Even White was afraid to speak up after a personal experience with a professor.

"It made me so uncomfortable to the point that I just stopped going to class," remarked White.

She ended up having to re-take the class with another professor, and come to find out she wasn't alone.

"I could finally breathe like first off I'm not crazy, this isn't in my head and it's not my fault," said White.

As a non-traditional student, Paulette Jenkins was shocked to hear White's story.

"I am so sad to hear that," remarked Jenkins.

Having been sexually harassed early in her career, she too wanted to stand with Trinity.

"This is really a true matter that our students need to know when to recognize it's sexual harassment," added Jenkins.

Last year, there were five on-campus sexual assaults reported.

Campus police explained it's not just males doing the advancements but also aggressive females.

To keep the numbers down, they're asking others to not sit in silence.

"Together we can overcome this, we can conquer this matter, and we can do it if we do it together, in numbers, it's numbers that will matter," remarked Jenkins.

Albany State University's #MeToo forum will take place on Tuesday in the Billy C. Black building at 6:30 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend.

