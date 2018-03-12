4C Academy students to get new state-of-the-art lab equipment

All of the equipment will give students hands-on experience with equipment in high demand careers like healthcare, aviation, and graphic design. (Source: WALB)

The Dougherty County school board approved a $760,000 grant for state-of-the-art tools at the 4C Academy. (Source: WALB)

The Dougherty County school board approved a $760,000 grant for state-of-the-art tools at the 4C Academy.

The funds will be used to buy new equipment for the labs which include flight and nursing simulators and a 3D printer.

All of the equipment will give students hands-on experience with equipment in high demand careers like healthcare, aviation, and graphic design.

"The tools that they'll have in these classrooms are the same tools that they'll be able to use at P&G, they'll be able to use at Thrush Aviation, they'll be able to use on a farm. I mean these are state-of-the-art equipment," remarked DCSS Spokesperson J.D. Sumner.

The school district's accreditation was also renewed for another five years.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved