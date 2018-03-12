GDOT hopes to minimize traffic in Tifton by traffic loop install - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GDOT hopes to minimize traffic in Tifton by traffic loop installation

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

The Georgia Department of Transportation is working to improve travel in downtown Tifton.

For the past two weeks, they've worked to resurface roads and add a traffic loop installation to help with congestion.

The department estimates nearly 19,000 drivers travel along U-S 82 near Tift Avenue every day.

Business owners in the area say they feel the impact, telling us the traffic makes it difficult for shoppers to access their stores.

The traffic loop installation will cut down that problem.

The small sensors detect vehicles waiting at a stop light, and adjust wait times.

The owner of DSK Tire and Alignment is hoping the road work it will make travel a little easier for customers. 

"When I'm pulling out of my shop, the traffic will actually back up from this other light because there is so much traffic coming from downtown and so we do need some relief from that," said John Lowe.

That project is expected to be finished sometime in the next few weeks.

