VFD challenges AFD with fundraising goal

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
A friendly challenge has begun between two of the biggest fire departments in South Georgia, the Albany Fire Department and Valdosta Fire Department.

Their goal combined is to raise over $20,000. All funds will be donated to the Burn Foundation, which helps children receive treatment that have been burned in fires.

Albany Fire Department has been contributing to the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation for over 10 years but this year they received an unusual request, a challenge from the Valdosta Fire Department to make a difference.

"We're already setting goals higher because we are competing against each other. That's one of the reason why I felt it would be a great idea to compete against each other because we can raise more money," said Valdosta Fire Chief, Freddie Broome.

Now, both fire chiefs said they are very competitive so it's hard to say who will take the title. 

"We are from Valdosta and they don't call us 'Title Town' for just anything," said Broome.

"We're trying to win this challenge so we are pushing for $10,000 at least," said Albany Fire Chief, Sebon Burns.

"It's a good thing for both communities. It's a challenge but we know that money collected will be going to a good cause," said Burns. 

 Funds raised through this challenge will go toward families in need that have been affected by fires.

Both fire departments will host events to raise the funds.

AFD's first event will be April 28.

"When a family has a child that gets burned in a fire and if they have to do any lodging or traveling out of town, it pays for those expenses for that family," said Burns.

Not only does the burn foundation pay for expenses, it also offers a camp children and families can go to.

"Spirits can be down but you get them in a camp and they get to riding horses and having a good time and camping. I think that's a good thing for the organization," said Burns.

Both agree, that although it is a fun challenge, the end goal is to make an impact on the community. 

"It's a great opportunity to really be able to impact the lives of those that have suffered from a tragedy as a result of a burn," said Broome. 

