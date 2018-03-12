Tifton salon honors cancer patients with makeovers

Posh Salon will be providing makeovers to one special lady every month! (Source: WALB)

A Tifton hair salon is honoring cancer patients with a total makeover.

Posh Salon rolled out the red carpet for a Douglas woman Monday.

They gave Sherry Hanes a full spa day, including a manicure, facial, and pampering.

A Tifton boutique even donated clothes so she could leave the salon in style.

This is all through a program called Hello Gorgeous, that partners with salons across the U.S.

Through the program - one cancer patient is chosen each month for a complete makeover.

The goal is restoring the beauty that cancer steals.

"Just kind of experiencing all that with her was really cool and I just feel blessed to be a part of it," said Danielle Long, Stylist.

The salon will honor one patient every month for the next year.

You can click here to nominate a woman battling cancer for a makeover.

