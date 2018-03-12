3 South Georgia men indicted for trafficking meth in Worth County

Three South Georgia men were indicted by the Worth County Grand Jury Monday for trafficking methamphetamine. (Source: WALB)

Prosecutors say Kanazawa "Nard" Albritten, Brent Miller, and Bryan "Bam" Morris were in possession of 28 grams of meth, worth thousands of dollars on the streets.

A fourth person, Brandi Davis was also named in the same indictment for possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

