3 South Georgia men indicted for trafficking meth in Worth Count - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

3 South Georgia men indicted for trafficking meth in Worth County

Three South Georgia men were indicted by the Worth County Grand Jury Monday for trafficking methamphetamine. (Source: WALB) Three South Georgia men were indicted by the Worth County Grand Jury Monday for trafficking methamphetamine. (Source: WALB)
WORTH CO., GA (WALB) -

Three South Georgia men were indicted by the Worth County Grand Jury Monday for trafficking methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say Kanazawa "Nard" Albritten, Brent Miller, and Bryan "Bam" Morris were in possession of 28 grams of meth, worth thousands of dollars on the streets.

A fourth person, Brandi Davis was also named in the same indictment for possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • VFD challenges AFD with fundraising goal

    VFD challenges AFD with fundraising goal

    Monday, March 12 2018 11:39 PM EDT2018-03-13 03:39:39 GMT
    AFD received a challenge from VFD on fundraising goal. (Source: WALB)AFD received a challenge from VFD on fundraising goal. (Source: WALB)

    A friendly challenge has begun between two of the biggest fire departments in South Georgia, the Albany Fire Department and Valdosta Fire Department. Their goal combined is to raise over $20,000.

    More >>

    A friendly challenge has begun between two of the biggest fire departments in South Georgia, the Albany Fire Department and Valdosta Fire Department. Their goal combined is to raise over $20,000.

    More >>

  • ASU students encourage peers, residents to attend #MeToo forum

    ASU students encourage peers, residents to attend #MeToo forum

    Monday, March 12 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-03-13 03:35:09 GMT
    ASU's History and Political Science Club is hosting a special forum to promote awareness of sexual assaults and harassment on the college campus. (Source: WALB)ASU's History and Political Science Club is hosting a special forum to promote awareness of sexual assaults and harassment on the college campus. (Source: WALB)
    ASU's History and Political Science Club is hosting a special forum to promote awareness of sexual assaults and harassment on the college campus. (Source: WALB)ASU's History and Political Science Club is hosting a special forum to promote awareness of sexual assaults and harassment on the college campus. (Source: WALB)

    Albany State University students are joining the national #MeToo movement. ASU's History and Political Science Club is hosting a special forum to promote awareness of sexual assaults and harassment on the college campus. 

    More >>

    Albany State University students are joining the national #MeToo movement. ASU's History and Political Science Club is hosting a special forum to promote awareness of sexual assaults and harassment on the college campus. 

    More >>

  • 4C Academy students to get new state-of-the-art lab equipment

    4C Academy students to get new state-of-the-art lab equipment

    Monday, March 12 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-03-13 03:26:34 GMT
    The Dougherty County school board approved a $760,000 grant for state-of-the-art tools at the 4C Academy. (Source: WALB)The Dougherty County school board approved a $760,000 grant for state-of-the-art tools at the 4C Academy. (Source: WALB)
    The Dougherty County school board approved a $760,000 grant for state-of-the-art tools at the 4C Academy. (Source: WALB)The Dougherty County school board approved a $760,000 grant for state-of-the-art tools at the 4C Academy. (Source: WALB)

    The Dougherty County school board approved a $760,000 grant for state-of-the-art tools at the 4C Academy.

    More >>

    The Dougherty County school board approved a $760,000 grant for state-of-the-art tools at the 4C Academy.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly