Heartbreaker ends Lady Blazers Cinderella run in Sweet 16

The Valdosta State women's basketball pushed Union University right up to the brink before being edged out of the NCAA South Regional 74-73 on the Lady Bulldogs homecourt Monday night.

Freshman Kayla Bonilla put the Lady Blazers ahead by one point with 12 seconds to go, but after a pair of Chelsey Shumpert put Union back ahead, Bonilla's potential game-winning layup bounced off the rim, falling with it, the Lady Blazers' season.

Shumpert finished with 30 points and earned MVP honors as the Lady Bulldogs (31-3) will make the trip to South Dakota for the NCAA Division II Elite 8.

Seniors Taylor Buie (24 points) and Madi Mitchell (19) left it all on the court in their final game in the red white and black.

VSU closed the season (23-9) after making their 5th Sweet 16 in program history. The Lady Blazers are now (1-4) in that round.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.