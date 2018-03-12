DCSS approves consulting firm to lead district-wide improvements

The school board has brought on consultant Doctor Donyall Dickey and his team of six to create a uniform way of teaching. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County school leaders voted to spend a half of million dollars on a consultant to direct district-wide improvements.

The school board has brought on consultant Doctor Donyall Dickey and his team of six to create a uniform way of teaching.

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Dyer said he's seen pockets of excellence where some schools perform well every year versus others that struggle.

Dr. Dickey started six of the 114 site visits last week.

In total, he'll make six visits at each of the 18 schools.

And after each visit, the 1,100 teachers will give feedback so the training best fits each classroom.

"We're moving forward in the direction that we should and if not then we'll make some mid-course corrections. So I think that's going to be the biggest challenge getting those folks who are used to doing things a certain way and try this new way of doing things. Because quite frankly the way we've been doing has worked for some but it's not working across the board for everyone. And we're trying to find a way to reach all of our students," added Dyer.

The training funds are in the school system budget, and this consultant will do most of the teacher training.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.