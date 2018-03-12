Thomasville PD makes headway in property crime arrests - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomasville PD makes headway in property crime arrests

Thomasville Police are seeing lower numbers of property crimes after arrests (Source:WALB) Thomasville Police are seeing lower numbers of property crimes after arrests (Source:WALB)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Thomasville Police have made close to a dozen property crimes arrests since the first of the year.

According to crime reports, the number of property crimes appears to be decreasing.

In January there were 64 reported incidents, February has 48 reported incidents, but only eight so far in March.

Thomasville Police say a man reported his car was broken into at the Gateway Shopping Plaza early Sunday morning.

According to the police report, several personal items and two weapons were stolen from the vehicle.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and arrested Devin Willis, after finding him in the woods near the shopping plaza.

Willis is charged with two counts of entering auto, one count of theft by taking, and one count of damaging public or private property.

Willis was arrested back in January on similar charges.

