Popular Thomasville event re-branded

First Fridays rebranded to Sip N Stroll event
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

A popular event in Thomasville is being re-branded!

Downtown Main Street Staff say the First Friday events have been redesigned and will now include a Sip and Stroll event.

Now, Broad Street will have pockets of entertainment around downtown from 6 to 8 p.m., allowing people to grab food or shop before the main event.

The main concert will be from 8 to10 p.m. in the Amphitheater.

Downtown staff said they decided to redesign First Fridays after hearing feedback from many shop owners about the first ever Sip and Stroll event back in December.

"Every business, the feedback we received was we want to do this again, let's do this every First Friday. So we've extended First Fridays April through December, " said April Norton, Main Street Director.

The first concert is Friday, April 6.

