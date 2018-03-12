Public invited to Radium Springs redevelopment plan workshop - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Public invited to Radium Springs redevelopment plan workshop

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County is working hard on a redevelopment plan for disaster recovery and they want you involved.

The community is invited to attend a public workshop meeting Tuesday night to hear and give input on an area-wide recovery and redevelopment plan.

After last year's severe storm damage, the county is looking to improve all roads, restore houses, and make the area a more attractive place. 

"I want to be able to restore value to the homeowners' homes that are living out there and currently have devastation around them. So if we can make it a smart and attractive place for people to invest and to buy, and to live right alongside of the river, then that's a great thing for everyone," said Chris Cohilas, Dougherty County Commission Chairman. 

The meeting will be held tomorrow from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. John & St. Mark's Episcopal Church near Radium Springs Road in East Albany.

