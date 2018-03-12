Town hall meeting planned for jobs and industry training

Commissioner John Hayes said this program could help lower crime in the city. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County leaders are working to help county residents get jobs and get back to work.

Commissioners will host a town hall meeting this Thursday night to help people register for job training programs in the transportation industry.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church at in Albany at 6 p.m.

Commissioner John Hayes said this program could help lower crime in the city.

"Large part of our crime issue has to do with the fact that you got a lack of employment. And we hope that being able to overcome that one obstacle or challenge that we've got will enable us to ultimately push down some of the crime that we're seeing. Gainful employment will help us reduce crime," said Commissioner John Haynes."

Commissioner Haynes also said this will be a series of events to help individuals get stable jobs and out of crime.

The event will be held at 901 Westover Blvd. in Albany.

